Best Buy theft suspect strikes K-9 deputy with a car in Fort Myers

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office says a LCSO K-9 deputy has been injured while responding to the Best Buy location at Page Field Commons following a call involving a theft ring.

Investigators say when the K-9 deputy attempted to restrain one of the suspects, that individual struck the deputy with this car.

The sheriff's office says the deputy suffered minor injuries, and is expected to be okay.

Deputies have confirmed that this scene is connected to another scene in Collier County.

