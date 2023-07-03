Beloved Fort Myers Beach Greek Restaurant planning to sell after 42 years in business

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The owners of Plaka on the Beach announced Monday the Fort Myers Beach location will be closing after 42 years in business.

"We have always loved and cherished sharing sunsets, holidays, and your vacations with y’all," the post stated.

Once located in Time Square, the Greek Restaurant was wiped away during Hurricane Ian. For the past nine months, the owners were faced with a decision on what would be the next step for Plaka and their families.

It is with a heavy heart to announce that the best option for our families is to sell our property. This wasn't an easy decision to make and we will miss our Plaka family tremendously, but we're ready to see what this different future holds for our families. Plaka On the Beach's Facebook page

The restaurant was a staple for the Fort Myers Beach community serving locals and tourists for nearly five decades. The owners thanked the community for the love and support for all of those years.

