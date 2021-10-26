Behind the art at Oasis High School

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Right now artwork fills the hallways at Oasis High School, what you may not know is that all the pieces of art are done directly in house by the schools' art teacher.

Sherri Dahl who used to work in the middle school has now been a teacher in the high school for the past 3 years. She says the art all began when she spoke up and said the walls were just too plain and needed something extra. The principal liked her idea and the school provided her with canvasses. Now on her free time she brings the pieces to life.

Dahl gets a thrill when people recognize the paintings as each piece tells a story, "They’ll stop and look at it and say I know this person or that was my daughter when she was a cheerleader. So, I try to bring in the kids I want them to be the main focus not what I was doing I want the kids to be the focus."

Her artwork also extends to murals inside the cafeteria and gym. Dalh tells Fox 4 Elyse Chengery that she is proud to see her artwork when she walks by and hopes it inspires the students as they see all the different forms of artwork. She doesn't plan on stopping as she's already spotted a wall upstairs in the school that she plans to paint next.

