BEFORE YOU DONATE: Take a look at these tips to protect your money

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is reminding you to take following steps prior to sending donations:
- Contact the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services at 800-HELP-FLA (435-7352). The FDACS will verify a charitable organization’s legitimacy.
- Visit Give.org (Better Business Bureau) website
- Utilize the “Check-A-Charity” tool by visiting https://csapp.fdacs.gov/CSPublicApp/CheckACharity/CheckACharity.aspx [u17278160.ct.sendgrid.net]
- Conduct a “Tax Exempt Organization Search” by visiting the Internal Revenue Service at https://apps.irs.gov/app/eos/ [u17278160.ct.sendgrid.net]
- Select a charity of your own by reviewing recommendations at Charity Navigator by visiting https://www.charitynavigator.org/ [u17278160.ct.sendgrid.net]. Charity Navigator helps you to locate reputable charities that align with your interests and passions.