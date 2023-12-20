Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

BEFORE YOU DONATE: Take a look at these tips to protect your money

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is reminding you to take following steps prior to sending donations
money-generic.png
WFTS
money-generic.png
Posted at 2:02 PM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 14:02:17-05

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is reminding you to take following steps prior to sending donations:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!