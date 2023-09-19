Beautification projects continue the clean-up almost one year after Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS BEACH, FL — The Island Beautification project continues all week across Fort Myers Beach where residents can participate in this beach-wide clean-up.

It’s meant to help remove all the small piles of construction debris and yard waste that are littering the sidewalks and curbs along Fort Myers Beach left from all the work after Hurricane Ian.

The Town of Fort Myers Beach says this is meant to be positive to show that the island neighbors here are still working to get the area back.

With this beautification project, residents are being asked to participate by using large trash bags that the town is supplying for free and also picking up for you this week. 5 bags per family. You can head to the Town Hall Complex and follow the signs that tell you where you can pick up the bags.

We spoke with the Town of Fort Myers Beach Communications Coordinator Jennifer Dexter who talked with us about the hopes going forward and how much work has taken place over the past year.

You are being asked to place those bags outside the night before the special pick-up day. This special pickup is in addition to the usual regular pickup day.

Wednesday's pick-up is along Hercules Drive to Williams Drive.

Thursday is Avenida Pescadora to Flamingo Street and Friday is Driftwood Lane to Estrellita Drive.

Crews are starting north and working south to get the bags picked up along Fort Myers Beach.

Fort Myers Beach took a direct hit on September 28th, 2022 from Hurricane Ian as a category five storm and is still in active recovery. But they say many shops and restaurants are open for business and for locals to continue making their way to Fort Myers Beach to support the area.