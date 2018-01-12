Bear that attacked man still on the run

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla - The attack took just seconds, but Andrew Meunier has 41 stitches on his face that will be a long term reminder of what happened to him Tuesday.

"You immediately have that fight or flight reaction, and I figure fighting wasn't the right one, and I tried to run but it was too quick, one paw came up before I realized what happened."

Andrew was attacked just feet from his door step as he walked his dog. Since then, two bear traps have been set up along the sprawling Amberton Townhomes complex.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Officers say once the bear is captured it will be euthanized.

"A bear's range is very large, they have a great homing sense. A lot of times we found that relocation is not an effective means, because they will simply find their way back," said FWC Officer Bryan Norris.

Andrew became the 15th person attacked by a bear in Florida and the first since record keeping began in the early '70s.

"Funny enough as I was at the doctor, the emergency room, the doctor said you should probably go out and buy a lottery ticket because the odds of this happening are less than winning the lottery," he said.

But luck isn't the only reason there have been multiple bear sightings at this apartment complex near Gulf Coast High School.

Officials blame unsecured trash cans for attracting the bears. They recommend using ratchet straps to secure them.

Bears will usually give up if they can't get into a trash bin.

FWC is working with Amberton to install bear proof dumpsters in the complex.