Beachfront home collapses due to beach erosion in Florida

7:18 AM, Jan 5, 2018

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - An unoccupied beachfront house in Florida has partially collapsed due to beach erosion.
    
The St. Johns Sheriff's Office posted pictures of the home on Facebook Wednesday, shortly after the structure began collapsing. No one was injured.
    
Sheriff's officials, along with fire rescue crews and building inspectors, secured the scene. Ponte Vedra Beach is on Florida's northeast Atlantic coast.
    
The two-story structure is crumbling on the beach side. Large chunks of debris were visible along the beach.
    
Officials say a fence will be erected to keep people away from the home.
    
Several homes along the northeast Florida beaches collapsed during Hurricane Irma in September.

