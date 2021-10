Cape Coral Police Department

Posted at 2:28 PM, Oct 26, 2021

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — "Balou", a rescued manatee found badly injured in a Cape Coral canal was set free today. The manatee was released Tuesday at the Horton Park boat ramp.

