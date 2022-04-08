Bald eagle found flightless in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — An adult female bald eagle is being treated at the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, Inc. (CROW).

The eagle was found down and unable to fly with a possible injury on April 3, 2022, in Fort Myers

Veterinarians said she was thin, moderately dehydrated, and quiet. After further evaluation, they discovered bleeding, heart murmur, and broken blood feather with severe bleeding plus several other issues.

Days later they noticed some improvement but the eagle is still showing signs of weakness.