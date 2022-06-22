Baker County woman wins the $5,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE scratch-off Lottery game

TALLAHASEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced that Dominique Ryman, 33, a resident of Glen Saint Mary, claimed a top prize from the $5,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office.

She chose to receive her winnings in annual installments of $260,000 a year for 25 years. Instead, of choosing to receive the $4.6 million in one installment.

Ryman purchased her winning ticket from Country Boys, located at 7218 West Mount Vernon Street in Glen Saint Mary. Country Boys, the retailer, will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.