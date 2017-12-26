Baby boy born on Christmas Day

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A family welcomed a new member on Christmas Day inside a Cape Coral hospital.

Iris Rodriguez gave birth to Hunter James Rodriguez Monday afternoon. It was a gift she appreciated as she held him in her arms.

"I mean I love Christmas," said Rodriguez. "It's one of my favorite holidays, so to have a baby on Christmas Day is a blessing," she added.

Iris and her husband, Jonnathan, weren't expecting their third child until the end of the month, but their newborn son had other plans.

"It became a reality on Christmas Eve morning, when she said she was having contractions," said Mr. Rodriguez.

The couple wanted to make sure their older children got a chance to enjoy Christmas before Jonnathan took Iris to the hospital. Everyone in the family looked forward for this gift to be delivered.

"I mean the kids loved it," said Iris. "They got gifts and a brother," she added.

She didn't get much of a chance to rest, but she didn't want to miss a moment of this unforgettable Christmas.

"You kinda forget everything that happens when you have a baby because you're just in awe," said Mrs. Rodriguez. "To have him in your arms, holding him and playing with him," she added.

It'll be a Christmas the family will never forget.

"I don't think there's any topping this Christmas," said Mr. Rodriguez.

Hunter Rodriguez weighed in at 7lbs 6oz. His mother wanted to give birth the old fashioned way even though a C-section was an option.