Avow's new program keeps patients with their pets

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla — Helping terminally ill patients living their last days in peace.

That’s why Avow started a new program to help hospice patients keep their pets as they draw near the end of life.

And why animal lover Maybian Gloth says volunteering with the Avow Pet Peace of Mind program is truly rewarding.

“Seeing our clients bring their animals in, when their time is drawing near, it’s been really wonderful to see what kind of comfort and peace they draw from having their animal right there with them,” she said.

Most hospice patients are treated from their own homes, to make their transition more enjoyable. Watts mercy is the volunteer coordinator, she tells fox four that the volunteers are an essential part of making this program work.

“The pets actually stay home with their pet parents and the volunteers go to the homes and they’ll walk them and feed them or change litter box or take them to the groomers or take them to the vet or whatever other needs they may have,” she said.

The program also allows family members to bring pets to patients that are cared for in the facility.

“We want to make sure that, very important piece of that family is kept with them,” said Mercy.

Avow is expanding the program to foster and re-home pets when their owner passes away. If you are interested in donating or volunteering, you can learn more using this link https://avowcares.org/ways-to-give/volunteer/ [avowcares.org].