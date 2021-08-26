Watch
Avow Hospice receives $20,000 from Moorings Park Foundation

Grant used for adult bereavement program
Posted at 6:19 AM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 06:19:35-04

NAPLES, Fla. — Avow Hospice received a $20,000 grant from Moorings Park Foundation to support its adult bereavement program on Wednesday.

Avow was founded in 1983 as Collier County's nonprofit hospice. Avow's nonprofit companies provide care consultations for adults facing chronic or serious illness. The company also provides hospice care and bereavement support services for children and adults.

“Since 1983, Avow has cared for Collier County’s terminally ill residents and supported their loved ones with bereavement services,” Jaysen Roa, CEO of Avow companies said. “We recognize a great need in our community for bereavement support for adults and children. By providing free grief and bereavement support for anyone in the community, our expert team is helping to improve the quality of life for those who have experienced a life-changing loss.”

Moorings Park Foundation was established in 1995, and focuses its philanthropic support on assisting local agencies that feed, house or sustain local seniors in need. The Foundation also helps to advance the development of the workforce needed to serve local seniors.

To learn more about Avow and the company's services, you can call 239-261-4404 or visit www.avowcares.org.

