Avian Complex Fire is over 82,000 acres, 35 percent contained

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. - As of May 19, 2018, the Avian Complex Fire in Big Cypress National Preserve is now over 82,000 acres and is 35% contained.

The Avian Complex is made up of three fires:

Buzzard Fire: 62,404 acres, 8% contained

Flamingo Fire: 11,689 acres, 5% contained

Curlew Fire: 8,366 acres, 15% contained

Strong thunderstorms moved over the region Friday with heavy rain and lightning. Crews removed unneeded equipment and monitored the fires.

The following areas still remain closed: