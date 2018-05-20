Avian Complex Fire is over 82,000 acres, 35 percent contained

3:13 PM, May 19, 2018
10:54 PM, May 19, 2018

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. - As of May 19, 2018, the Avian Complex Fire in Big Cypress National Preserve is now over 82,000 acres and is 35% contained.

The Avian Complex is made up of three fires:

  • Buzzard Fire: 62,404 acres, 8% contained
  • Flamingo Fire: 11,689 acres, 5% contained
  • Curlew Fire: 8,366 acres, 15% contained

Strong thunderstorms moved over the region Friday with heavy rain and lightning. Crews removed unneeded equipment and monitored the fires.   

The following areas still remain closed:

  • Dona Drive is closed to all public access
  • Stairsteps: All lands in Zone 3. Zone 4 is closed to all public access by airboat
  • Paces Dike Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)
  • Roberts Lake Trail south from Loop Road
  • Lands east of Turner River Rd., west of BICY’s eastern boundary and north of Hwy. 41
  • The Florida National Scenic Trail is closed from the Oasis Visitor Center to I-75 mile marker 63
  • All BICY lands north of I-75 between Hwy. 29 and Bundschu Grade
     

 

