Avian Complex Fire is over 82,000 acres, 35 percent contained

As of May 19, 2018, the Avian Complex Fire in Big Cypress National Preserve is now over 82,000 acres and is 35% contained.
The Avian Complex is made up of three fires:
Strong thunderstorms moved over the region Friday with heavy rain and lightning. Crews removed unneeded equipment and monitored the fires.
The following areas still remain closed: