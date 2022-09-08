Avelo Airlines offers more flights from RSW

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Avelo Airlines announced today it will offer flights from Southwest Florida International Airport in November.

it is accelerating the airline’s U.S. expansion with the opening of a fourth base this fall in Fort Myers, Florida.

This will be the fourth base for the airline.

Avelo currently operates bases at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport, Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport, and Orlando International Airport.

Beginning in November, Avelo will base one 189-seat Boeing Next-Generation 737-800 jetliner at RSW.

It currently operates flights several days per week between Fort Myers to New Haven, Connecticut.

Beginning November 10, Avelo will serve four additional destinations from Fort Myers to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; Binghamton, New York; Kalamazoo, Michigan; Lansing, Michigan.

The airline says it expects to create more than 35 jobs.

“Following the recent announcement of nonstop flights to four new markets from Southwest Florida International Airport, we are pleased to see that Avelo Airlines is also going to make an investment in creating more jobs at RSW to support their operations in Fort Myers. We look forward to working with Avelo and being a part of their growth in Southwest Florida,” said Ben Siegel, CPA, C.M., executive director of the Lee County Port Authority.