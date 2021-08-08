Authorities searching for driver involved in hit and run on Bermont Road

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A driver of an unknown vehicle fled the scene after hitting a 30-year-old bicyclist on Saturday night.

The vehicle and bicyclist were both traveling west of Bermont Road and west of Bronco Road. The driver collided with the bicyclist in the westbound travel lane of Bermont Road. After hitting the bicyclist, the driver fled the scene and continued traveling west on Bermont Road.

The bicyclist is in critical condition and was transported to the hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol asks if you have any information regarding this crash, contact them at 941-492-5850 or SWFL Crimestoppers.