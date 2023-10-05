Authorities believe thousands stolen in baby formula could be sold online

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are searching for two females who were seen on surveillance video concealing over $1,100 worth of baby formula from two Publix grocery stores off Summerlin Road in Fort Myers.

Trish Routte with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said she believed these two women were selling the stolen formula for profit.

“All together they got about $1,200 worth of baby formula, which probably at this point is being sold on places like Facebook Market Place, black market, wherever they can make a quick dime,” said Routte.

Routte said baby formula is not only expensive but in high demand and says criminals sell the formula for at least half the price you would pay at the store.

It's a crime trend that she said usually occurs in smaller amounts and stealing over $1,000 worth of the formula is what she said points investigators to the idea that they’re being sold for profit.

The two suspects are described as wearing baggy clothing and using it to conceal the formula before they walk out of the store.

They were seen driving away in a White Honda Odyssey minivan.

Click here to submit an anonymous tip to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.