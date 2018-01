CAPE CORAL, Fla. --- An ATV driver was rescued from a canal on Wednesday night.

The accident happened at the corner of Northeast 20th avenue in Cape Coral.

Cape Coral Police Department confirming that the driver of the ATV went into the canal and was pulled to rescue.

The victim was taking to the hospital and is being treated. There is no word on the extent to the drivers injuries.

Cape Coral Police are still investigating how the driver in up in the canal.