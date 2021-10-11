ATV crash hurts child

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A boy was hurt in an ATV accident on Sunday.

The crash happened at the 700 block of NE Pine Island Lane and NE 7th Place.

Police say the child who was driving the ATV was hit by a car.

The investigation determined that the 9-year-old juvenile and adult guardian were riding in a nearby vacant lot. At the edge of the roadway, the guardian stopped his vehicle so as to not drive in front of the vehicle. The juvenile did not and caused the accident.

The investigation found the child was at fault in the traffic crash for failure to yield the right of way. The juvenile was also not wearing a helmet or eye protection which is required by law for those under the age of 16.

The guardian was issued a citation for operating an ATV on a roadway, which is also against the law.