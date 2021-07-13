Athlete from Southwest Florida wasting no time getting paid after NCAA passes new rule

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Peter Simmons III (PS3), one of Southwest Florida's own, is cashing in on a new rule that allows college athletes to make money from endorsements.

Simmons III, a former Bishop Verot football player has teamed up with, My Shower Door a local Southwest Florida company as he enters his freshman year at the University of Michigan.

PS3 is just one of many athletes across the country taking advantage of the new rule change by the NCAA.

He says its been his dream to be a Wolverine since he was a kid, and the extra help from My Shower Door is helping turn his dream into a reality.

“You know, I am just a kid up here playing football, that's how I like to think about it. This is just something on the side that I just so happened to fall into place which I am very thankful for,” said Simmons III.

On the field, PS3 is all about Wolverine football, he even grew up in Ann Arbor, MI before moving to Southwest Florida.

Around campus, you can catch the Michigan offensive lineman posting videos on social media for My Shower Door.

His job is to show followers what a day in the life of a college athlete is all about.

Simmons III says he is grateful for the extra money, saying most student-athletes don't have room in their packed schedules to hold a part-time job.

The real benefit for Simmons III, he says is the skills he is learning for life after football.

“It kind of helps for life after football. It helps build those professional ties, how to carry yourself in an interview and just things like that so it’s just an all-around great thing to do,” he said.

Simmons told Fox 4 there are a few guidelines he has to follow, like not wearing any of his Michigan gear during his promotions with my shower door.

Its rules like this, that have players like Simmons learning as they go.

For PS3, he is encouraged by the new rule, saying it's just one more way the NCAA is making its student-athletes feel supported.