At-home COVID-19 test kits hard to find in SWFL with Omicron spreading

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Long lines are beginning to form at SWFL COVID-19 testing sites which also has many people on the hunt for an at-home testing kit but there is just one problem.

These test kits are hard to find now a days.

Thousands of people were lined outside the COVID-19 testing site at Century Link Tuesday.

One major challenge are the long lines and supply. That's why some are trying to just do the test themselves. But people may need to wait a little longer to get those at-home test kits.

"We should be getting some more in but yes we have seen an increase in the walk-in traffic, the drive-thru traffic, and phone calls in regards to the at-home tests," manager at Center Pharmacy in Cape Coral, Ben Levene said.

Levene said his phramacy has sold out of the at-home COVID testing kits now. But Levene expects to get more kits this week.

"We've been getting them from a wholesaler but they've been allocating a box for us every week which is only 12 boxes of COVID tests so we did try to get a few more in before they totally sold out," Levene said.

Fox 4 also checked in at another pharmacy and they only had four tests left.

Representatives with Nomi Health, Lee Health, and the Florida Department of Health said they are not giving out free at-home test kits.

President Biden has announced plans to launch a website where people can order them for free. As the omicron variant continues to spread, long lines at testing sites can be seen.

"My best friend's wife got COVID so I am just standing in line waiting to get tested just to be safe," said one resident who was waiting to get tested.

The president announced the website won't be ready until next month. It's unclear how quickly the government will be able to mail the tests out.

