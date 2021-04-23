Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Astronauts arrive at pad for SpaceX flight on used rocket

items.[0].image.alt
AP
The Crew Dragon space capsule astronauts, from front left, European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur, NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide leave the Operation and Checkout Building on their way to board the capsule for a mission to the International Space Station at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, April 23, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Thomas Pesquet, Shane Kimbrough, Akihiko Hoshide
Posted at 4:55 AM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 09:04:22-04

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four astronauts have arrived at their Florida launch pad for an early morning SpaceX flight.

The two Americans, one French and one Japanese astronaut climbed into Teslas for the ride to their rocket, all courtesy of Elon Musk's companies. SpaceX is aiming for a split-second liftoff at 5:49 a.m., an hour before sunrise. Good weather is forecast.

This will be SpaceX's third bon voyage in under a year for a NASA crew. For the first time, SpaceX is using a recycled Falcon rocket and Dragon capsule for a crew launch.

The capsule soared on SpaceX's first astronaut launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center last May.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku