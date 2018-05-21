Asthma Awareness Month

LEE COUNTY, Fla.-- May is national asthma and allergy awareness month, and because of that Golisano Children's Hospital is holding an informational session on asthma and how you can decrease flare-ups in your children.

Teresa Summe, the supervisor of the Golisano Asthma and COPD Management Program joined us to talk about what they're doing to raise awareness.



If you want to learn more about asthma and how you can help avoid serious flare-ups, head to Golisano Children's Hospital Tuesday for their inaugural "blow the whistle on asthma event."

It's from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the hallway between Golisano Children's Hospital and Healthpark Medical Center.

