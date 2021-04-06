Watch
Ask a Pharmacist: Seasonal allergies in Southwest Florida

How do you know if you're sick or dealing with allergies? And how can you fight back against those itchy eyes? A local pharmacist is helping you out!
Posted at 4:57 PM, Apr 06, 2021
Spring is in the air, which means the sniffling, sneezing and suffering of allergy season is in full bloom. According to the 2021 report of U.S. Allergy Capitals, Southwest Florida is ranked on its top 50 list of most challenging places to live with seasonal allergies. Cape Coral ranks No. 33 for allergies during the spring season and No. 35 for the months during fall.

Amid the pandemic, a case of the sniffles, or hay fever, is the last thing you want to stress over. With longer and warmer seasons each year, the spring and fall pollen is literally and figuratively growing worse. The biggest offenders like tree pollen, grass pollen and ragweed pollen are blowing through our breezy coastal region.

So, what can you do if you struggle with the seasonal stuffy blues in Southwest Florida?

Pharmacist Justin Ceravolo of Cypress Pharmacy explains the proactive steps people should take to recognize, prevent and manage seasonal allergies.

