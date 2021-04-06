Ask a Pharmacist: Seasonal allergies in Southwest Florida

Spring is in the air, which means the sniffling, sneezing and suffering of allergy season is in full bloom. According to the 2021 report of U.S. Allergy Capitals, Southwest Florida is ranked on its top 50 list of most challenging places to live with seasonal allergies. Cape Coral ranks No. 33 for allergies during the spring season and No. 35 for the months during fall.

Amid the pandemic, a case of the sniffles, or hay fever, is the last thing you want to stress over. With longer and warmer seasons each year, the spring and fall pollen is literally and figuratively growing worse. The biggest offenders like tree pollen, grass pollen and ragweed pollen are blowing through our breezy coastal region.

So, what can you do if you struggle with the seasonal stuffy blues in Southwest Florida?

Pharmacist Justin Ceravolo of Cypress Pharmacy explains the proactive steps people should take to recognize, prevent and manage seasonal allergies.