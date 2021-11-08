As international border reopens, more travelers expected to make way to Southwest Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The international border is reopen for business now as countries continue to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

As travelers look to get away, one hot spot destination will surely be Southwest Florida.

They’ve been described as ‘fast’ and ‘furious.’ Especially within the last week or so as more people seek some warmer temps and sunshine.

I spoke with Jacki Liszak, the president and CEO of the Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce, and she said she thinks this season is going to be huge for travelers. After coming out of a strong summer, Liszak says Southwest Florida is also seeing a strong autumn.

A lot of that has to do with vamped up demand because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Many want to make up for some lost travel time and that goes well beyond our Canadian neighbors. Liszak says hotels, resorts and campgrounds are seeing bookings from those who have ties to the northeast as well as out west. It has the recipe, she says, for an extended holiday season.

“We normally expect our January, February, March and April months are really strong and I think that we may see that wave come in sooner than we normally do,” said Liszak.

Some of those newcomers are sticking around, too. Liszak went on to say that those bookings from out west seem to be a newer trend, more specifically people from California. She says it is not just people visiting but moving here, too.

Liszak says she thinks it’s possible we could see a season stronger than we’ve ever seen before.

She said businesses have reported better numbers for 2021 than 2019, indicating that people are clearly traveling once again.

You can find more information regarding the recent reopening and what immediate rules are in place online right here.