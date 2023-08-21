As Floridians battle the heat, Cape Coral offering new services for A/C installation

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Monday, the City of Cape Coral started accepting online owner-builder permit applications for two types of permits: residential A/C changeout permits and new single-family residence permits.

Kim Messina, whose family lives in the Cape, told Fox 4 it has been a battle for their home to stay cool.

“They (the contractor) replaced the whole unit so this is when they were replacing the unit, everything got damaged,” said Messina.

Messina said back in May of 2023, a pipe in her ceiling was damaged while Messina said the hired contractor was replacing her unit.

Messina said a week after the installation, the pipe burst.

“We were sitting here having diner and all of a sudden it just dropped, there was water all over the floor,” said Messina.

Messina said insurance was paying for the damages,

but told Fox 4 that even with a working ac unit plus an extra window A/C unit, she said her home still struggles to get cool.

“Right now it's 67 degrees, it's 73 degrees in here,” said Messina.

“My electric bill this past month was $360 and I don't even have a pool,” said Messina.

Chris Kagan, owner of 5-star Air did not install Messina's A/C unit but does say it has been a busy summer because of the heat.

“We have been busy. A/C units are having trouble keeping up with the heat,” said Kagan.

It's an essential task the City of Cape Coral hopes by allowing homeowners to apply online for the permit to replace their A/C units, will be easier.

“Honestly it's not easy to install an air conditioner, let me say that again it's not easy to install an air conditioner,” said Kagan.

Kagan told Fox 4 the online service was a good idea but recommends hiring someone for installation.

“We technically as a contractor we have to file for the permit so if it's already done then it's one less step we have to perform,” said Kagan.

Even with a fast track to getting a new unit, it seems only so much can be done.

“Constant, all the time even at night it doesn't cool off in here it's so hot,” said Messina.