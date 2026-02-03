As AI fakes spread online, FGCU ethicist shares tips to verify facts

Students, professors and journalists are using artificial intelligence every day, but distinguishing between real and AI-generated content has become increasingly challenging as misinformation spreads rapidly across social media platforms.

AI Expert: How to Spot Fake Content and Avoid Misinformation Online

Minutes after the United States announced a large-scale attack against Venezuela last month, false and misleading AI-generated images began flooding social media. One viral image showed Nicolas Maduro maskless and being escorted off a plane by U.S. law enforcement agents.

By the time President Trump posted a verified photo of Maduro blindfolded and handcuffed, the fake images had already gone viral across multiple platforms.

"I think in this day and age we really need to develop an AI literacy," said Dr. Chrissann Ruehle, an AI ethicist with Florida Gulf Coast University's Lutgert College of Business.

Ruehle encourages people who see content on social media to verify information with other sources, such as news organizations or government agencies, before sharing anything on social platforms.

"I always tell my students, it's important to become an educated consumer of information in today's day and age," Ruehle said.

"We need to make sure we're doing our homework…that's important," she said.

It's not just bad actors who are using AI. News organizations, including Scripps News, routinely use artificial intelligence to enhance efficiency rather than replace human journalists, with full transparency about its use.

"Transparency is one of the most important pieces when it comes to building trust," Ruehle said.

When asked about journalists using AI, Ruehle expressed support for the technology when used appropriately.

"Yeah, absolutely. I would not use it as a substitute. It's more of a compliment. They're designed to help journalists be more effective in their roles," she said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

