Arrest made in North Port homicide

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department has made an arrest in a homicide case after months of investigation.

On the evening of September 26, 2022, NPPD was dispatched to the scene at South Haberland Blvd. in North Port. There they found a female victim laying on the floor with her hands tied and mouth taped shut.

The victim was found to have multiple stab wounds on multiple areas of her body. An autopsy also revealed signs of sexual assault.

Investigation identified the perpetrator as Michael Douglas of Port Charlotte.

Interviews with the victim's daughter revealed that Douglas had been pursuing the victim romantically for months and encouraging her to end her current relationship. The daughter also said Douglas had been over to their residence on more than one occasion.

Documents obtained by deputies revealed that Douglas and the victim were in the process of purchasing a house together.

Douglas was booked into the Sarasota County Jail. NPPD said there is probable cause to believe he will be charged with premeditated murder in the first degree.