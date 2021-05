DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — DeSoto County deputies have made an arrest in the death of an Arcadia store owner last week.

Deputies say Reginald Reynard Roberts, of Lakeland, killed Saleh Ahmed last Friday while he was working in the Fiesta Food Mart he owned on West Magnolia Street.

The community has lined the sidewalk in front of the store with candles and balloons.

Curt Tremper, FOX 4

Roberts is facing charges of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and robbery with a firearm.