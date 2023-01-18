Arrest made in 2015 Hendry County murder case

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the 20th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Cold Case Homicide Unit make an arrest in a 2015 murder case.

Investigators arrested Bradley Lanorris Kelly, Jr., 31, for a homicide that occurred on December 16, 2015, at the Harlem Tenant Apartments in Clewiston, Florida, resulting in the death of Fred E. Robbins.

Deputies say Robbins suffered multiple gunshots and was found deceased inside his home. Kelly was arrested on one count each of manslaughter, first-degree burglary while armed, and robbery with a deadly weapon.

On December 16, 2015, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office requested FDLE’s assistance with the case. FDLE assumed the lead role in the investigation.

In 2021, FDLE presented the investigation to State Attorney Amira Fox’s Cold Case Homicide Unit to conduct a case review.

Kelly is currently incarcerated in the Hendry County Jail on unrelated charges.

He is expected to make his first appearance in court this morning.

If you have information about this case, please contact FDLE Fort Myers at (239) 278-7170.

