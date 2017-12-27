Arrest made after missing juvenile found safe in LaBelle
2:33 PM, Dec 27, 2017
2:36 PM, Dec 27, 2017
HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. -- A girl reported missing out of Jacksonville on Christmas has been safely located in LaBelle, and an arrest has been made in the case.
29-year-old Julian Zavala was captured Tuesday afternoon by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement after a brief foot chase on Main Street in LaBelle.
The 16-year-old missing girl was soon located in the LaBelle Motel and was unharmed.
Zavala was arrested on charges of Interfering with Child Custody and is being held on $350,000 bond.
.@JSOPIO seeks #Jax missing/endangered teen Elizabeth Rivas-Cordona with Julian Salazar-Zavala in a maroon 1999 Ford F-250 with Fl tag DSM1M. Call 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org with information. pic.twitter.com/Jr64MZtwby