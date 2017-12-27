Arrest made after missing juvenile found safe in LaBelle

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. -- A girl reported missing out of Jacksonville on Christmas has been safely located in LaBelle, and an arrest has been made in the case.

29-year-old Julian Zavala was captured Tuesday afternoon by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement after a brief foot chase on Main Street in LaBelle.

The 16-year-old missing girl was soon located in the LaBelle Motel and was unharmed.

Zavala was arrested on charges of Interfering with Child Custody and is being held on $350,000 bond.