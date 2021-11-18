Arrest after fatal August crash in Collier Co.

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — An arrest has been made in connection with a crash that killed a 62-year-old Naples man.

The incident happened August 31 on County Road 951 at Capri Boulevard.

Florida Highway patrol says an SUV was in the turn lane of CR 951 and approached a pickup truck, which FHP described as "unoccupied."

A man standing near the open driver's side door, listed in the incident report as a pedestrian, was hit by the SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thursday, FHP announced the driver of the SUV, a 58-year-old woman, was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter and DUI property damage. She was booked into the Collier County Jail.