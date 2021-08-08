Army veteran celebrates 90th birthday by skydiving

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — An army veteran celebrated his 90th birthday by jumping out of an airplane Saturday.

Fox 4 photo journalist Curt Tremper got to capture the moment with Peter Cecchini and his family.

Cecchini and his son, Chuck both jumped out the airplane at Skydive SW Florida. The Chief instructor, Roy Torgeirson says Cecchini had an immaculate landing.

Cecchini's family credits softball for keeping him healthy as he still plays as the start first baseman for his team.

To end his birthday celebration, he got dinner at Mel's diner, which is his favorite restaurant.