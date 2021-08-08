Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Army veteran celebrates 90th birthday by skydiving

Peter Cecchini, 90, lives his best life
items.[0].videoTitle
Peter Cecchini skydives to celebrate his 90th birthday.
Posted at 10:18 AM, Aug 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-08 10:18:56-04

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — An army veteran celebrated his 90th birthday by jumping out of an airplane Saturday.

Fox 4 photo journalist Curt Tremper got to capture the moment with Peter Cecchini and his family.

Cecchini and his son, Chuck both jumped out the airplane at Skydive SW Florida. The Chief instructor, Roy Torgeirson says Cecchini had an immaculate landing.

Cecchini's family credits softball for keeping him healthy as he still plays as the start first baseman for his team.

To end his birthday celebration, he got dinner at Mel's diner, which is his favorite restaurant.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku