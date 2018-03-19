Armed suspect on the loose after robbery at Lehigh Acres Dollar General

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. -- Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help identifying an unknown black male who robbed a Lehigh Dollar General late Sunday night.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, it happened just after 10:30 p.m. at the Dollar General store located on Gunnery Road in Lehigh Acres.

THe suspect walked in and grabbed the cash drawer. As the man was walking towards the front door, he grabbed a black pistol from his waistband, making it clear to the store employee that he was armed. After seeing the gun, the employee halted his pursuit of the man, who fled the area in an unknown direction.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a black hat at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com.