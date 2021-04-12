Argument over $100 turns into shooting in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — An argument over $100 turned into a shooting over the weekend.

According to a sheriff’s report on April 10th, Alex Martinez, 23, a known gang associate and Herbert Lopez, 24, a convicted felon were hanging out with two others at a restaurant.

The group left the restaurant at some point to follow the victim to his home.

The victim who knew Martinez started arguing over money that was owed.

Martinez and Lopez left in a blue-gray minivan and began driving south on San Marcos Boulevard when a single shot was fired from the passenger side of the minivan.

The bullet missed the second victim by 4inches, and the other victim was approximately 4 feet from the bullet impact area.

CCSO conducted a traffic stop and was able to detain both Lopez and Martinez.

A 9mm shell casing was found on the east side of the road south of Pierce Ct.

An investigation ensued and both victims were able to identify Lopez and Martinez who both said they were at a party when the incident allegedly happened.

Martinez eventually said he was in the area of the shooting however, nothing happened.

Lopez and Martinez were charged with the following:

AGG ASSAULT - WITH DEADLY WEAPON WO INTENT TO KIL

DISCHARGE FIREARM FROM VEHICLE

DISCHARGE FIREARM IN PUBLIC

Both Lopez and Martinez were transported to the jail center.