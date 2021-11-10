Area hospitals making the grade for safety

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — NCH Baker Hospital and NCH North Naples Hospital have both received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021.

This hospital rating program highlights hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients.

An “A” grade from the Leapfrog Group is the gold standard when it comes to patient safety and is a major achievement for those who earn it.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” “I thank the leadership and workforce of NCH for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times. I thank the leadership and workforce of NCH for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.” Leah Binder, President, and CEO of The Leapfrog Group

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents, and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“Providing quality care to those we serve has always been at the forefront of our mission to help everyone live a longer, happier, healthier life,”

Paul Hiltz, President & CEO, NCH Healthcare System

To see NCH’s full grade details visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

Other Area Hospital Grades

Bayfront Health Port Charlotte - B

Fawcett Memorial (Port Charlotte) - B

Bayfront Health Punta Gorda - C

Englewood Community Hospital - A

Desoto Memorial Hospital - A

Cape Coral Hospital - B

Lee Memorial Hospital - B

Gulf Coast Medical Center - B

Healthpark Medical Center - A

Lehigh Regional Medical Center - A

NCH North Naples Hospital - A

NCH Baker Hospital - A

Physicians Regional Healthcare System - B

Physicians Regional Healthcare System - Collier Boulevard - B