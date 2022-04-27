Area employers are looking to fill openings in SWFL

FORT MYERS, Fla. — If you are in the market for a new job there is a job fair today in Fort Myers.

The Joblink 2022 Job Fair takes place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Drury Hotel and Conference Center at 9950 University Plaza Drive.

Organizers say offers will be made on the spot for open positions.

Featured employers include Amazon, Hope Healthcare, Florida Cancer Specialists, Bankers Life, Radiology Regional, Lee County Schools, Collier County Sheriff, and others.

Job seekers can find more information and pre register at http://floridajoblink.com .