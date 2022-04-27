Watch
Area employers are looking to fill openings in SWFL

The Joblink 2022 Job Fair runs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Posted at 7:31 AM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 07:31:08-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — If you are in the market for a new job there is a job fair today in Fort Myers.

The Joblink 2022 Job Fair takes place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Drury Hotel and Conference Center at 9950 University Plaza Drive.

Organizers say offers will be made on the spot for open positions.

Featured employers include Amazon, Hope Healthcare, Florida Cancer Specialists, Bankers Life, Radiology Regional, Lee County Schools, Collier County Sheriff, and others.

Job seekers can find more information and pre register at http://floridajoblink.com .

