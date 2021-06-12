Are flying taxis coming to a city near you?

WFTX — The possibility of flying over constant traffic jams to your next business meeting is another step closer to becoming a reality.
A California company is making an attempt at a new urban air taxi service.
Archer Aviation unveiled its new urban electric air taxi named "Maker."
The air taxi is trying to get a foothold in the developing zero-emission air taxi market.
Maker can take off and land like a helicopter, but fly like a plane.
The company is expecting to market in cities like Los Angeles and Miami by 2024.