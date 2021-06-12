Watch
Are flying taxis coming to a city near you?

Developer launches new electric air taxi
A California company is making an attempt at a new urban air taxi service.
Posted at 10:32 PM, Jun 11, 2021
WFTX — The possibility of flying over constant traffic jams to your next business meeting is another step closer to becoming a reality.

Archer Aviation unveiled its new urban electric air taxi named "Maker."

The air taxi is trying to get a foothold in the developing zero-emission air taxi market.

Maker can take off and land like a helicopter, but fly like a plane.

The company is expecting to market in cities like Los Angeles and Miami by 2024.

