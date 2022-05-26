Arcadia suspect arrested on 3 counts of lewd and lascivious charges

ARCADIA, Fla. — DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the location of 6400th northwest Cul De Sac Road in Arcadia in reference to a lewd and lascivious battery arrest.

According to DCSO, the suspect identified as Joseph “Trey” Hobbs III was arrested at his home and charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious battery on children ages 12-16- years old, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of use of drug equipment.

The investigation is ongoing; check back for updates.

