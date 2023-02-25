Arcadia Police searching for missing teen

ARCADIA, Fla. — Arcadia Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to police, Mercedes Gomez Flores was last seen Friday around 1:15 a.m. in the area of W Effie Street.

Mercedes was last seen wearing a black shirt with unknown white lettering, black Nike shorts and white Crocs. Her hair was also recently dyed black and is no longer red, as pictured above.

If you have seen Mercedes or have any information regarding this case, please contact the Arcadia Police Department at 863-494-2222.