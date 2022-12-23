Arcadia Police arrest suspect on First-Degree Murder charge

ARCADIA, Fla. — Thursday, the Arcadia Police Department arrested a man on one count of First-Degree Murder and one count of Attempted First-Degree Murder.

The Criminal Investigations Unit responded to the scene in the area of Alabama Avenue late Wednesday night. They worked into the next day and developed probable cause for the suspect, David Felton.

Felton was arrested and taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the department at 863-993-4660 and speak to lead Investigator Lt. Carrillo.