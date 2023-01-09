Arcadia Police arrest sixth grader for school threat

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — Arcadia Police arrest a 6th grader on Monday for making a threat.

This was after a school resource officer was made aware of a handwritten note that threatened violence to the DeSoto Middle School on Friday, January 6, 2023.

The school posted the following to its social media page:

The Arcadia Police Department's investigation of Friday's school threat has resulted in an arrest of a student. The School District of DeSoto County reports all threats to Law Enforcement and would like to thank the Arcadia Police Department for their hard work to keep our staff and students safe.





The middle schooler has been charged with written threats to kill or do bodily injury.

Investigators ask if you or your child has any information regarding any crime that is occurring within our schools please contact our office at 863-993-4660.