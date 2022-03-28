Arcadia daycare reopens nearly two weeks after crash

ARCADIA, Fla. — An Arcadia daycare has reopened after a little girl died there nearly two weeks ago.

DeSoto County Deputies say 18-year-old Kiara Morant was driving without a license and crashed her car into the imagination station learning center’s playground.

4-year-old Maleen Valdez after she died following the crash and a second child was seriously hurt.

No word on how she is doing.

The daycare declined to comment about the reopening.

One local resident says he can only imagine the grief being felt by the staff.

Kiara Morant pleaded not guilty on Wednesday and a judge has put a two hundred thousand dollar bond.

She is also on a supervised pretrial release.

