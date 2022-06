ARCADIA, Fla. — Hendry County deputies found a black cow on Tuesday running down Arcadia St and 9th Ave. in Pioneer Plantation.

Deputies captured the cow and sent it to the Sheriff’s Impound lot.

For anyone who has information on who this cow belongs to, call the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office at 863-674-5600 and ask for Sergeant Mark White.

Due to Florida Law if the cow is not claimed within three days it will belong to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office.