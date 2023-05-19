Arcadia boil water notice in effect

ARCADIA, Fla. — The city of Arcadia has issued a citywide boil water notice until further notice.

There was a 6" water line that was damaged at 13th Street and Cypress Avenue.

A precautionary boil water notice, the city is advising boiling of water consumed for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes.

A rolling boil of one minute is required. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

The city will continue to test the water and will notify the community as soon as the notice is rescinded.

