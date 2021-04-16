April is Child Abuse Prevention Month in Collier County

NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Board of Commissioners has proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in the county.

The observance is meant to raise awareness about programs that help prevent child abuse and neglect.

The proclamation was issued by Youth Haven, Inc. It states that children are key to our community’s future success, prosperity and quality of life.

Youth Haven also says child abuse and neglect is a serious problem in Collier County, Florida, and across the United States.

The organization also says child abuse is a community responsibility and finding solutions depends on the involvement of all people.

Child Abuse Prevention Month is an annual observance every April in the United States dedicated to raising awareness and preventing child abuse.