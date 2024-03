FORT MYERS, Fla. — Starting on April 1st, the City of Fort Myers will accept applications for its Arts Grant.

The city says applicants can join a Zoom on Friday, April 5th at 3:30P to walk attendees through the process and answer questions.

You can join the Zoom here: https://cityftmyers.zoom.us/j/87463655173

You can learn more about the grant here.