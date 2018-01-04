Applebee's holding essay contest to honor Southwest Florida teachers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Applebee's wants to recognize top teachers in Southwest Florida.

As part of their “Above and BEEyond Teacher Essay Contest”, teachers are nominated by their students, who can submit an essay describing why their teacher deserves to be “Teacher of the Year”.

Applebee's will award one deserving teacher from each school district in Charlotte, Collier, Lee, and Sarasota counties.

The winning teacher will get a $500 check to use towards their classroom for the upcoming school year, as well as an end of year party hosted by Applebee's.

Contest submissions will be accepted at Applebee's restaurants from January 8 through March 31 at all Doherty Enterprises Applebees locations in Florida and Georgia.

Winners will be announced on Monday, April 23.