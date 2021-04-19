Anyone 18 and over can sign up online to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at Lee Health

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health has announced anyone 18 and over can now sign up online to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

All vaccines will be administered at Gulf Coast Medical Center.

After signing up, patients will be notified when the vaccine is available to you and given a choice of time slots of available appointments.

Lee Health is offering the Moderna vaccine.

If Lee Health has multiple brands of COVID-19 vaccines in stock, you will be able to select which vaccine you receive.

After you are vaccinated, it is still necessary to wear a mask in public and keep a safe physical distance when out in public.

To sign up click here.

You are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving your final dose of the vaccine.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html.

