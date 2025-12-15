Antisemitism reaches record levels in the US as Southwest Florida sees disturbing incidents

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — The deadly shooting at a Chanukah celebration in Sydney, Australia comes amid a record-breaking rise in antisemitism.

Record Antisemitism Hits US

Antisemitism in the United States has reached alarming new heights, with more than 9,300 antisemitic incidents recorded in 2024 — a 5% increase that marks a new record, according to the Anti-Defamation League's audit of antisemitic incidents.

The surge in hate crimes has hit close to home in Southwest Florida, where several disturbing events have shaken the Jewish community.

Just days before the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, the Chabad of Charlotte County was set on fire. Windows were broken, and the letter "J" was spray painted around the property.

Federal prosecutors have charged Blake Hoover of Port Charlotte with arson. His trial starts in March.

"It seems that it's now more mainstream acceptable to not like Jews. That is a tide that needs to be turned back and fast," said Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, a pro-Israel activist.

Wolicki said the violence is part of an emerging trend of antisemitism across the country.

While Florida saw a 24% drop in incidents, the numbers are still staggeringly high compared to as recently as five years ago.

Wolicki said it's important for society to come together and protect each other.

"This has repeated itself over and over again in history. Jews become a scapegoat for all their ills. There's a witches brew of factors," Wolicki said.

